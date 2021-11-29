Woman, 3 teens charged in armed robbery at Bennettsville tobacco shop

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old woman and three teenagers have been charged in the armed robbery of a Bennettsville tobacco shop, police said.

The robbery last week was at the #1 Tobacco and Vapor shop located in Bennettsville Square in the Walmart shopping plaza off Highway 9. Police said three people, some wearing masks, went into the shop and left with an undisclosed amount of money after hitting an employee in the head with a gun.

Police said all of the suspects are from Darlington County.

Shanti McKenzie and Anthony Hickman (photos provided by Bennettsville PD)

Bennettsville police Lt. Larry Turner said Shanti McKenzie and the three teens – a 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old Anthony Hickman – all face armed-robbery charges in the incident. The juveniles are in the custody of the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.