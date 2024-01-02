LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly attempting to resist arrest by pouring lighter fluid on an officer and attempting to light the officer on fire with a lighter, according to Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant.

Melissa McCoy, 38, was charged with trespassing, resisting arrest, threatening the life of a public official, and attempted murder. Police said they were able to subdue McCoy and take her into custody.

Police said they were attempting to arrest McCoy for criminal trespassing. The injured officer was treated at a local hospital and is expected to be fine, according to police.

McCoy was charged and her bond was denied, police said.