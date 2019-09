FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A woman accused of leaving a baby locked in a hot car in Florence is due in court this week.

Jennifer Wise is scheduled to have a hearing on Wednesday.

Florence County deputies said the baby was left in the hot car back in July at the Walmart on South Irby Street in Florence.

Deputies say the 16-month-old baby girl was in the car for at least 10 minutes.

In July, a judge set Wise’s bond at $15,000.

