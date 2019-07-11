Woman accused of leaving kids in hot car at Florence Sam’s Club gets $6,000 Bond

EFFINGHAM, SC (WBTW) – Police say when they used a temperature gauge inside the car in which they found two sweating kids, it was 180 degrees.

Maya Salters is accused of leaving two kids in a hot car outside a Florence Sam’s Club. She was released on a $6,000 bond in Effingham court on two charges of unlawful neglect of a child.

According to the police report, Salters said she and a friend were in the store for a job interview. Police said she was in the store for 15 to 30 minutes.

The children in the vehicle were ages 6 and 12. The children were evaluated by EMS at the scene and were later released to their mother.

Police said they used a temperature gauge to measure inside the vehicle and it was 108 degrees. “This temperature taken after approximately 15-10 minutes after the car doors were opened allowing air flow. The current temperature outside was approximately 90 degrees with 70 percent humidity. “

There have been three incidents this month in which authorities have been involved in the investigation of children being left in a hot car in Florence County.

On July 2, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a baby was rescued from a locked car at the Walmart on South Irby Street. A woman was charged in that case. The baby was treated at an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

Then, on July 9, police said they found two children inside a hot car in the same parking lot. A woman was also charged in this case. The children were evaluated at a hospital and placed in the care of the SC Department of Social Services.