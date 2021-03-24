Woman accused of stealing from mailboxes in Hartsville area

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is accused of stealing from mailboxes in the Hartsville area, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called Wednesday to Lakeview Boulevard after someone called and reported that a woman was going through his mailbox and others, according to an incident report.

Deputies approached the woman, identified as Barbara Renee Talbert, and asked if she had any mail on her that didn’t belong to her. Talbert said she didn’t, but deputies found mail stuffed under the rear driver’s seat, according to the report.

Deputies also requested animal control to take possession of a dog that was in Talbert’s vehicle, according to the report.

Talbert was charged with theft of mail and driving under suspension. She’s held in W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.