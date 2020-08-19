FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested after a car chase that resulted in three Florence County Sheriff’s Office cars being struck, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.
Kirby said there was a break-in in progress that resulted in a chase. The Florence Police Department received the call and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and ended up in a chase.
The chase ended in the Pine Needles Road area, west of the City of Florence.
A name for the suspect has not been released and there is no word on any injuries. Count on News13 for updates.
LATEST PEE DEE HEADLINES:
- Woman arrested after car chase, 3 Florence County Sheriff’s Office cars struck
- One hurt in Florence shooting Wednesday morning
- Florence 1 school gets new outdoor learning space
- Florence School District 3 names employee of the year
- Unofficial results: Florence Mayor Pro Tempore wins Florence County Council Republican Primary