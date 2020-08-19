Woman arrested after car chase, 3 Florence County Sheriff’s Office cars struck

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested after a car chase that resulted in three Florence County Sheriff’s Office cars being struck, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirby said there was a break-in in progress that resulted in a chase. The Florence Police Department received the call and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist and ended up in a chase.

The chase ended in the Pine Needles Road area, west of the City of Florence.

A name for the suspect has not been released and there is no word on any injuries. Count on News13 for updates.

