Woman arrested after Dillon County shooting that injured one

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a woman in connection with a shooting Thursday that sent one person to the hospital.

Authorities have charged 53-year-old Becky Warriax Williamson, of Red Springs, North Carolina for her role in the alleged shooting, according to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occured in the Mt. Calvary community in Dillon County. One person was injured.

Williamson has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, along with assault and battery of a high and aggressive nature.

She was arrested in Robeson County and extradited to Dillon County. She was in custody at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, as of Monday evening.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES