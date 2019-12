DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A woman in Darlington has been arrested for allegedly pulling a gun on a cashier at a Sonic drive-thru earlier in the month.

According to Darlington Police, Daisha Alexis Green pulled a weapon on a cashier at the Sonic at 1513 South Main St. on December 17. Green is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. She paid a fine and was then released.