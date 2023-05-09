Woman arrested in connection to shooting in August of last year.

FLORENCE,S.C. (WBTW) – Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Palmetto Street in Florence Monday and found that a woman involved had outstanding warrants from previous incidents.

According to a news release by the Florence Police Department, Jamboree Shalom Gibson had outstanding warrants for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery in the third degree.

Gibson’s charges stem from two separate incidents.

She was first charged with assault and battery in the third degree May of last year for an altercation in a vehicle on National Cemetery Road and Barringer Street.

Gibson was then charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in August of last year on Brunson Street.

According to the Florence Police Department, at approximately 10:25 p.m. officers responded to a shooting. Investigators allege that Gibson and co-defendant Tralishia Tameeka Skipper fired multiple rounds at a victim striking them.

A woman was taken to the hospital and Skipper was taken into custody the night of the incident. Gibson was not.

Officers arrested Gibson Monday and took her to the Florence County Detention Center where she remains after being denied bond on the attempted murder charge.