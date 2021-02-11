Woman arrested in connection with deadly Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested in connection with a deadly Florence County shooting.

Lori Ann Defee, 25, of Florence, was arrested Jan. 5 and charged with accessory to murder, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Defee was present with co-defendants Sept. 11 at a motel on Bancroft Road in Florence at the time a man was fatally shot. Defee is also accused of concealing evidence, failed to notify law enforcement, and failed to render aid to the victim.

The victim was identified as Detrick Gibbons, 36, of Darlington, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

