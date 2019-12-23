Woman arrested in kidnapping, shooting case in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery, kidnapping, and shooting case in Hartsville that happened on December 17.

According to a report from Hartsville Police, Meghan Ashley Robinson has been arrested in the case.

The report states that the victim told police he went to a motel looking to get drugs and have sex with Robinson. When the victim went to the motel he was ambushed by a man and another woman who then robbed him of $60 and his cell phone.

According to the report, the man was wielding a silver pistol and made several threats to the victim before pistol-whipping him. The man then told the victim that the money and phone were not enough and that they were going to use the victim to rob the victim’s mother.

The victim told police that the man taped his wrists together after passing the gun to the second woman. When the victim was able to break through the first layer of tape the man struck him, according to the report. The victim was then taken into a car and they traveled to a home on Mcnair Avenue.

According to the victim, he and Robinson approached the house and he knocked on the door. When the victim’s mother opened the door the victim shoved Robinson back, pushed his way in and closed the door. The victim told police when he locked the door, gunshots began to go off.

The victim then gathered his family in the front bedroom and barricaded the door before they called 911.

The three had left the scene by the time officers arrived. According to the report, officers noted several bullet holes in the house.

Robinson is charged with criminal conspiracy, third-degree computer crime first offense, second-degree burglary, kidnapping, accessory before and after the fact to a felony. She has been released on a $30,000 bond.