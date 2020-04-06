Woman arrested in strong arm robbery in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested in a strong arm robbery Friday at the CVS at 800 Pamplico Highway in Florence.

Officers said they met with a victim who said she was approached around 9:00 p.m. in the parking lot by a white female who demanded she hand over her credit card. The suspect took the card and left the scene on foot.

The woman was identified by police as Nicole Marie Kisamitakis, 42, and was taken into custody nearby.

Kisamitakis was charged with Strong Arm Robbery and taken to the Florence County Detention Center. No other information is available at this time.

