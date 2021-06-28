Woman charged after allegedly shooting co-worker at Lake City McDonald’s

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a co-worker at a Lake City McDonald’s Saturday, according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph Cooper.

Samara Tarnisaya Miller was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Miller allegedly got into a verbal argument and then a physical fight with a co-worker at the McDonald’s on North Ron McNair Boulevard, according to Cooper. During the fight, she went and got a handgun and allegedly shot the victim in the lower torso.

The victim was taken to McLeod Hospital in Florence with non-life-threatening injuries, Cooper said.

When police arrived on scene, they found the handgun that was used in the shooting and Miller was still on scene.

Miller was released from the Florence County Detention Center Sunday on a $50,000 surety bond, according to booking records.