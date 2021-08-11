Woman charged after motorcyclist seriously injured in Florence crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was charged after a motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The crash happened at about 1:08 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Palmetto Street, Brandt said. A black SUV turned into the far westbound lane of Palmetto Street while leaving a business and hit a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Shaquetta Shika Maples, 30, of Lamar, was the driver of the SUV, Brandt said.

She was charged with failure to yield the right of way and driving under suspension. She’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as of Wednesday night, according to booking records.

Brandt said the road was blocked for about an hour and 20 minutes while crews removed the vehicles.