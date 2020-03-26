Woman charged with attempted murder in connection with Florence shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been charged in connection with a shooting in Florence.

Tanaesha Shanice Jordan, 22, of Florence, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting, according to Florence police.

Officers responded to McLeod Regional Medical Center around 11:20 p.m. on March 24 for a shooting victim, Florence police also said. Officers met with the victim and a witness and learned the shooting happened outside the victim’s home on Wilson Street. It is alleged that Jordan came to the incident location and began arguing with the victim. Jordan allegedly “retrieved a firearm from her vehicle” and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

Tanaesha Shanice Jordan (Courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

Around 12:45 a.m. on March 25, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jordan in the 700 block of Pawley Street, police said. Jordan was taken into custody without incident.

Jordan was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 7:21 a.m. on March 25, according to booking records. Bond was set at $100,000 on the weapons charge and denied on the attempted murder charge. She remains in the center.

