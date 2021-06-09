Woman charged with not reporting shooting victim in Hartsville homicide

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a woman with misrepresentation of a felony after they said she didn’t notify police after spotting a man who was shot.

Mary Ann Johnson was booked into jail on Tuesday. She has since been released on a $5,000 bond.

Johnson saw 25-year-old Jerry Stevenson on the ground with gunshot wounds on April 7 on Hunter Drive in Hartsville, according to an arrest warrant. She then notified other civilians about what she saw, instead of authorities.

Stevenson died from his injuries. His death has been ruled a homicide.