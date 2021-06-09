Woman charged with not reporting shooting victim in Hartsville homicide

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a woman with misrepresentation of a felony after they said she didn’t notify police after spotting a man who was shot.
Mary Ann Johnson was booked into jail on Tuesday. She has since been released on a $5,000 bond.
Johnson saw 25-year-old Jerry Stevenson on the ground with gunshot wounds on April 7 on Hunter Drive in Hartsville, according to an arrest warrant. She then notified other civilians about what she saw, instead of authorities.
Stevenson died from his injuries. His death has been ruled a homicide.
News13 is tracking the shootings of 2021. Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue. Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. For some shootings, a specific address was not provided by police, and the marker will show a city center or an approximate area as the location of the incident. Some markers are extremely close together and have to be zoomed in on in order to be distinguished from each other. The map is updated daily with the most recent information.