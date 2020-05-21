Woman facing an attempted murder charge, accused of shooting at car in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A woman is facing charges after allegedly shooting at a car in Lake City

Najhea Christyana Wilson, 22, of Lake City, is charged in the case, according to a report from Lake City police. Officers responded to Wilbur Street on May 18 in reference to a reported shooting. The complainant reported a woman shot at her car.

Najhea Christyana Wilson (courtesy- Florence County Detention Center)

Police made contact with Wilson, who told police the handgun was inside a residence and officers located the 9 mm handgun with nine rounds in the magazine, the report said. Wilson also reportedly told police she had an altercation, said she wasn’t going to argue over the phone to another person and went to the end of a driveway with the handgun in her waistband.

The report alleges that Wilson then pulled out a firearm and fired one round into the air.

Officers were also told by another person, whose name is redacted from the report, that the altercation was over a teenager and Wilson, who is also accused of threatening the teen, the report added. This person told police Wilson said to come to her house to talk. When this person went to the residence, she reported seeing Wilson standing near the road and said she started talking with Wilson when Wilson reached for her waistband. This person also reported that when she drove off, she heard two shots and felt one of her car tires go flat. This person said she then pulled her car over in the 200 block of Moore Street to wait for police.

Florence County Detention Center booking records show Wilson is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. No bond has been set and Wilson remains in the center.

