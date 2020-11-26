Woman found dead in Dillon; man charged with domestic violence in separate issue

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was found dead in Dillon Wednesday and a man was charged with domestic violence in a separate issue discovered during the investigation, according to Lt. Jason Turner with Dillon PD.
Police were called to Dillon Manor on McKenzie Road around 3:30 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive woman, Turner said. The death investigation lead to the discovery of a separate issue which resulted in a man being charged with second-degree domestic violence.
The identity of the woman found dead or the man facing charges has been released. Count on News13 for updates.
