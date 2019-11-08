Woman found not guilty in Marion County murder case

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A jury Thursday in Marion County found Olivia Francois Smith not guilty of murder in connection to the death of Daniel Orlik in February of 2018, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
Clements says the jury deliberated for about two hours before delivering the verdict.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says the “domestic stabbing” happened near US-501 in Marion. Orlik was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
