LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – A woman was injured Friday night by a stray bullet that came through her mobile home on Wilson Street in Lake City, police said.

Police Chief Jody Cooper said the bullet grazed the woman’s leg. She was treated at the scene for a “superficial” wound and did not have to go to the hospital, Cooper said.

There were no other injuries, and police have not identified a suspect. Count on News13 for updates.