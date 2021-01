DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was injured Tuesday afternoon in a Darlington County shooting, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson, Jr.

The shooting happened on Fleet Drive off of Ebenezer Road, Hudson said. The woman was struck in the back and has non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman is being taken to the hospital for treatment.

Deputies are still investigating and hope to make arrests soon, Hudson said.

