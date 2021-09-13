Woman intentionally hit person with car in Hartsville, report says

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a woman Friday after she was accused of intentionally hitting a person with a car in Hartsville on Sept. 1, according to a police report.

Tonya Marie Jackson was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Police were called Sept. 1 to Tuskeegee Street and Pleasant Lane for reports of a fight involving someone trying to run over another person with a car. The person who called was not involved in the fight.

The man who was allegedly hit appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance, according to police. The man said Jackson was trying to run her over with her car when he threw a stick at her car.

The man told police that when he was running towards Pleasant Lane, he fell in a hole where a septic tank was, according to the report. He said the woman hit him in the right leg. After getting out of the hole, he ran towards a fence while Jackson allegedly still chased him. Police said it’s not clear at which point Jackson hit the man with her car.

A day later, police spoke with Jackson, who said the man threw a rock through her car windshield and allegedly said she tried to run him over, according to the police report.

Police said they would swerve warrants on the man as well, according to the report. The man has not been named and it’s unclear at this time if he has been charged.