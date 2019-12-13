Woman recaptured following escape from patrol vehicle after traffic arrest in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A woman is back in custody after she escaped from a patrol vehicle after an arrest during a traffic stop on Highway 76 Wednesday.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s office, deputies arrested Destiny Jimmia Pooler for driving without a valid license. She was handcuffed and seat belted into the back of a deputy’s vehicle after she was placed under arrest.

Deputies say, Pooler escaped from the vehicle and was running down Highway 76. She was apprehended shortly after and taken into custody. Pooler is charged with speeding, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest and escape. She is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,103 bond.