Woman shot in Florence County following argument

JOHNSONVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A woman is recovering Sunday after being shot, Florence County deputies say.

Chief Deputy Glen Kirby told News13 the woman was shot around 4:10 Sunday morning at an apartment complex off Highway 51 in the Johnsonville area.

The shooting reportedly happened after the victim and a man she was with got into an argument. Florence County deputies have identified the man and plan to secure arrest warrants.

Since the incident was domestic in nature, Chief Kirby said the man does not pose a risk to the public.

The woman is recovering from not life-threatening injuries.

