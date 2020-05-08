Woman stabbed in Bennettsville, taken to hospital, police say

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bennettsville police say a woman was stabbed Friday.
Lt. Larry Turner, with the Bennettsville Police Department, tells News13 a woman was stabbed several times Friday afternoon at the Quality Inn on Highway 15-401 Bypass.
The woman was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates.
