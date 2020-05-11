Woman wanted by police in connection with hotel stabbing taken into custody

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The woman wanted by police in connection with a stabbing that took place Friday at the Quality Inn Hotel has been taken into custody.

Alicia Shamonique Brown was taken into custody Monday and charged with attempted murder, according to police.

The victim was inside of her hotel room and was confronted and attacked by Brown, police said.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bennettsville Police Department at 843-479-3620, Sgt. Tim Hood at 843-439-0843, or Marlboro County Central Dispatch at 843-479-9999.

