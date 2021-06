HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – An overnight death in Hartsville has been ruled a homicide by the Darlington County coroner.

Coroner Todd Hardee said Mardrell Addison, 35, of Lamar, was pronounced dead shortly after midnight following an incident at the intersection of Highways 15 and 151 in Hartsville. An autopsy has been scheduled, he said.

The incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Count on News13 for updates.