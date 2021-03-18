Young teenager shot in Darlington County, 17-year-old arrested

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies are investigating a shooting Thursday evening near Hartsville in which a young teenager was shot, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson.

The shooting happened on Bills Circle around 5 p.m. Hudson said the boy who was shot is either 13 or 14 years old. A 17-year-old boy was arrested.

Hudson could not say whether the teens knew each other or what led to the shooting and told News13 that no other information was available.

News13’s Matt Fortin is on scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.