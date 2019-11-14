Pembroke man wanted for robbery at 72 West Game Room

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Deputies in Robeson County are searching for a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the 72 West Game Room.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd Sanderson of Pembroke is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

The robbery occurred on November 11, around 2:21 p.m. at 72 West Game Room. Employees told deputies that Sanderson entered the business and held them at gunpoint before stealing $2,500 in cash.

Anyone with information about the robbery or whereabouts of Sanderson is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.