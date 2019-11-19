Plea agreement filed in case of over $260K of computer equipment stolen from Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – According to William Lewis with the US Attorney’s Office, a plea agreement has been filed in federal court involving a man accused of stealing over $260,000 worth of computer equipment from Horry County.

Former Horry County employee Terry Shawn Petrill is accused of stealing $267,920 worth of computer equipment from Horry County Government. Petrill worked for Horry County Government from June 2006 to November 2018 when he resigned.

County officials say they were made aware of the possible theft from the IT department in early December of 2018. The FBI was called in to assist in the investigation.

A police report says the county discovered the theft during an inventory and accounting audit. The 33-page police report notes that the property reportedly stolen was purchased between June 2015 and August of 2018.

More than 40 Cisco switches, or computer networking devices, were marked as stolen in the report. Ethernet switches are used to connect computers, printers and other wired devices to each other.

We are working to learn the details of the plea agreement. Count on News13 for updates.