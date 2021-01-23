Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The Lumberton Police Department said officers responded to a shooting on Saturday around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Gavintown Road and Elizabethtown Road.

On arrival officers found two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say one victim is a juvenile and the other is 21 years old.

Police said the victims, who were the only occupants in a blue Acura, were traveling on Gavintown Road when they approached the intersection with Elizabethtown Road behind what appears to be a gold or champagne colored car. An altercation occurred between occupants from both vehicles and gunshots are fired. The suspect vehicle then drove away.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detectives David Williford or Frank Durden at (910) 671-3845.

Count on News13 for updates.