Police: 3-month-old in critical condition after being punched multiple times in SC, man faces charges

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 3-month-old baby is in critical condition after allegedly being punched in the head multiple times by a man in a Gaffney home.

According to Gaffney police, Justin Keith Crowe was watching the baby Thursday while it’s mother and grandmother went to the grocery store.

Police said Crowe called them because the baby would not stop crying.

Justin Keith Crowe (courtesy: Cherokee Co. Detention Center.

When they returned to the home, the baby was unresponsive, police said.

They took the baby to the ER, where it was airlifted to Greenville Children’s Hospital. The baby’s condition is listed as critical, according to police.

Police officers spoke with the mother and grandmother at the hospital.

Crowe was then taken to the police station, where he confessed to hitting the baby several times in the head with a closed fist.

Crowe has been charged with felony infecting great injury on the child.

He was booked into the Cherokee County jail and has a $50,000 surety bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: