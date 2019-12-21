Police: ‘At least one victim’ struck by gunfire near McCray Alley in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police officers are responding after receiving a call of shots fired in the area of McCray Alley Friday evening.

According to the Conway Police Department, when officers arrived they found “at least one victim that was struck by gunfire.” Their status is unknown as they are still being treated.

The Police Department advises that there will be a heavy police presence in the area as officers investigate.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Count on News13 for updates on this story.