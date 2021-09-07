Police charge man after shooting at Lumberton convenience store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police charged a man Tuesday after a shooting at a convenience store Aug. 31 in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Jeffery Ransom was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, according to police.

Police were called at 12:38 a.m. Aug. 31 for a reported shooting at the Gazz Up Convenience Store on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton. Witnesses told police they heard multiple gunshots and saw a person being dragged into a car, police said.

While on scene, police got a call that someone showed up at UNC Health Southeastern with a gunshot wound, according to police. Hospital staff told police a vehicle description, which was then located on Martin Luther King Drive.

The victim was shot in the leg and police determined Ransom was the one who dropped the victim off at the hospital, according to police.

Ransom is held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $50,000 secured bond, police said.