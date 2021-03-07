Police chief confirms deadly shooting in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris Police Chief Gary Buley has confirmed that Saturday night’s shooting in Loris was deadly.

News13 followed up with Buley after the department’s Facebook page mentioned homicide.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, officers are investigating the Maple Street area after a shots fired call around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 843-248-1520 or 843-756-4000 during business hours.

No other information is available at this time.

