Police, deputies responding to person barricaded in house in Florence Neighborhood

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence County Deputies and Florence Police Officers are responding to a barricaded subject near the Florence Medical Center Friday Night.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police department tells us the situation is related to a domestic incident that escalated. Police and Deputies are responding to a house on Pine Forest Drive.

Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office tells us that there was a hostage in the house but that person is now out of the home. There is now a person who has barricaded themselves inside the home.

