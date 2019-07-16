Coroner identifies man found shot on North Myrtle Beach road; suspect charged

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police found a man shot and lying in the middle of the road in North Myrtle Beach.

At about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to a call about a person lying on the roadway at 38th Avenue and Smith Street. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

The man later died Monday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

Dontell identified the man who died as Tyler Schaeffer, 32, of North Myrtle Beach.

After accessing video surveillance cameras in the area, detectives were able to obtain a photo of the alleged shooting suspect. On Monday, police saw a person matching the description of the alleged suspect near 2700 Highway 17 South.

Sebastian Dominic Kaisk, 18, of North Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with murder. He is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.