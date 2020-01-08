Police: Hartsville man kidnapped woman in her home, stole her car

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – A Hartsville man has been charged with kidnapping and grand larceny after police say he broke into a woman’s home.

Tyler Bailey faces charges of kidnapping, burglary second degree and grand larceny after an incident on Dec. 14 at a Hartsville home. Hartsville police say he broke into the home, held the victim against her will by not letting her leave or call for help, committed larceny in the home and then stole the woman’s car.

Bailey remains in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center without bond.