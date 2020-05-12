18-year-old charged, accused of shooting, killing his grandmother in Red Springs

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) — Police have identified both the suspect and the victim in a deadly Red Springs shooting that took place Sunday.

The victim, 77-year-old Mary Penn, was shot and killed by her 18-year-old grandson, Justin Penn at their home, Major Kimothy Monroe, with the Red Springs Police Department, said.

Justin Penn arrested and charged with murder (Courtesy: Robeson County Detention Center)

The shooting happened in the area of Hubert McLean Avenue and McManus Street, according to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined yet, but Justin admitted to the shooting, police said.

Justin was arrested and charged with murder and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: