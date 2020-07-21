Police investigate deadly shooting near Loris

LORIS AREA, SC (WBTW) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Loris on Monday night.

The shooting happened on Ino Drive, according to the Horry County Police Department. A victim found at the location was injured and taken to a local hospital by Horry County Fire Rescue. That person succumbed to injuries early Tuesday.

No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 843-915-8477.

This is the second death investigation reported in the Loris area on Tuesday. The Horry County Police Department also is investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found in a field outside of Loris Monday afternoon.