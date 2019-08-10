Police investigating altercation at Florence nightclub

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is looking into an altercation that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the Fifteen20 club in Florence, according to Lt. Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police responded to a call for a disorderly person at 2:04 a.m. Saturday. Lt. Brandt tells News13 that the club’s staff removed a woman before getting into a fight with her.

They have video of the incident, but have not yet made any arrests.

We are working to learn more about this investigation. Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: