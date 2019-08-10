Police investigating altercation at Florence nightclub

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is looking into an altercation that happened at a nightclub early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the Fifteen20 club in Florence, according to Lt. Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Police responded to a call for a disorderly person at 2:04 a.m. Saturday. Lt. Brandt tells News13 that the club’s staff removed a woman before getting into a fight with her.

They have video of the incident, but have not yet made any arrests.

We are working to learn more about this investigation. Count on News13 for updates.