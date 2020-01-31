Police involved in shooting at Mar-a-Lago ahead of visit by President Trump, first lady

WEST PALM BEACH, FL (WSVN/CNN WIRE/WBTW) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at Mar-a-Lago on Friday.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol troopers were pursuing a black SUV headed towards Mar-a-Lago, in the Town of Palm Beach.

The SUV breached the checkpoints near the main entrance….that’s when officers reportedly fired at the vehicle.

The SUV then fled the scene while being pursued by FHP and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was later located and now two people are in custody.

According to the White House, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are at the White House, but are scheduled to travel to Mar-a-Lago later Friday afternoon.

