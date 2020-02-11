Police look for man they say stole gold rope chain, charm from Lumberton jewelry store

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a man they say stole a gold rope chain and a gold charm from a jewelry store in Lumberton.

Police were called to McNeil Jewelers at 8:13 on Saturday after a customer reportedly stole jewelry and fled from the store.

Officers identified the suspect through surveillance video and items left behind Michael Dewitt Oxendine of Fairmont, NC, according to the report. Oxendine, 35, stole a gold rope chain and a gold Indian head charm before fleeing from the store, police said.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for two counts of felony larceny against Dewitt Oxendine. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call (910)671-3845.