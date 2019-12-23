Police search for woman who pulled knife on father walking daughters along Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a woman who pulled a knife on a father who was walking his two daughters on the Boardwalk in Myrtle Beach.

Police say while the family was walking north on the Boardwalk at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, a woman reached out from a small group of people and stroked his daughter’s head. The father told the woman not to touch his daughters, which made the woman angry, according to police.

The woman became aggressive after a brief verbal altercation and kept lunging and swinging at the father. Eventually, the woman pulled out what the father said appeared to be a knife about five to six inches long. The father told his daughters to run and kept telling the woman to stop, according to the report. He kept backing away until the woman finally stopped pursuit.

The man said the group of people who was with the woman continually tried to stop her from going after him.

The incident was reported to an officer near the Boardwalk and police are attempting to locate the suspect.