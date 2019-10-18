Police: Man arrested after gun found in bag at MYR checkpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested at Myrtle Beach International Airport after TSA agents found a gun in his bag.

According to a report from Horry County Police, Lyman Gerard Dease was arrested on October 10 after a 9mm pistol was found in his bag at the TSA checkpoint at MYR. The report states the pistol was loaded with a 12 round magazine, but that there was not a round in the chamber.

Dease is charged with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas. He was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $500 bond. His expected court date is December 9.