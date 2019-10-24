Police: Man found dead in Lumberton, foul play suspected

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Police say foul play is suspected after a man was found dead in Lumberton.

Around 3:12 a.m. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a person lying in the road in the area of the 1200 block of Wren Street near Seneca Street, according to Lumberton police.

Upon arriving, officers found a man deceased.

“Evidence found at the scene suggests foul play,” police said.

The Lumberton Police Department is being assisted by the NC State Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LPD at 910-671-3845.

