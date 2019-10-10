Police: Man robbed elderly disabled woman in Robeson Co. store parking lot

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – A man in Red Springs has been arrested after he allegedly robbed an elderly disabled woman in a store parking lot.

According to Red Springs Police Chief Ronnie Patterson, Stephen Newman is charged with robbery after he allegedly robbed an elderly disabled woman in the parking lot of the Maxway store last week.

We are working to learn more about the incident and Newman’s arrest. Count on News13 for updates.

