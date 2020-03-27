Police: Man wanted for allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend in front of child

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (AP/WSAV) — Authorities in Georgia are searching for a man accused of shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend while their 1-year-old child was nearby.

Venezia Cole is wanted by Gwinnett County police on several charges including three counts of aggravated assault.

Police said they responded to a call Tuesday afternoon and a found woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A relative told police Cole was dropping off diapers when the shooting happened.

Police said Cole shot the woman then fired into the home. No one inside was injured.

It’s unclear whether the child was injured.

The woman was hospitalized; her condition was intermediately released.

Cole was last seen driving a black 2009 Infiniti G37.

