Police: Mom charged after 3-year-old shoots, wounds himself in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a mother has been arrested after her 3-year-old son shot and wounded himself when he found an unsecured gun.

Destiny Wise was charged Wednesday with unlawful conduct toward a child. Columbia police say 22-year-old Wise left her son alone in a bedroom within reach of a loaded gun. Police say the toddler picked up the gun and it discharged, shooting him in the head.

Police Chief William Holbrook announced the child is showing signs of improvement after having surgery. Wise’s bond was set at $20,000. It’s unclear whether she has an attorney.

LATEST HEADLINES: