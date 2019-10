HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Police in Hartsville are investigating after several reports of gunshots in the city Monday morning.

According to Lt. Mark Blair with Hartsville Police, officers responded to the area of 8th Street and James Street at around 10 a.m. after receiving multiple calls of reported gunshots. When officers arrived they found no one was struck and there was no damage to houses, cars or other property.

Officers stopped several cars as part of the investigation.